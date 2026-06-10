Winter Sonata star Bae Yong-joon, Park Shin-hye reportedly spotted in Singapore with their families

While the reason for their visit is unknown, it appears that the two families may share several connections after all.

Park Shin-hye and Park Soo-jin previously appeared together in the critically acclaimed 2013 drama Flower Boy Next Door. As for Choi, he signed with entertainment company Blitzway earlier this year, of which Bae is one of the major shareholders.

Bae became one of the biggest stars of the early Korean Wave through the 2002 hit drama Winter Sonata, which found immense popularity across Asia. Apart from a brief cameo in 2011, the actor has retired from acting since 2007, though he remains active as an investor and as the chairman of management agency KeyEast.

His last known visit to Singapore was in 2004, when he was in town to promote the film Untold Scandal. During his visit, an orchid was named after the actor by National Orchid Garden – Dendrobium Bae Yong-joon – reportedly making Bae Yong-joon the first Korean celebrity at the time to have had the honour.