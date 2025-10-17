South Korean author Baek Se-hee, who wrote I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki, dies at 35
South Korean author Baek Se-hee died on Thursday (Oct 16) at the age of 35. She gained fame following the release of her 2018 memoir I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki, which chronicles her conversations with her psychiatrist.
The book, which has since sold over a million copies worldwide, deals with Baek's struggles with her mental health and identity.
It was first self-published through a South Korean crowdfunding site, but its popularity led to its manuscript being acquired by a publishing company for wider distribution.
Baek's cause of death has yet to be revealed.
However, the Korea Organ Donation Agency has announced that she had donated her heart, lungs, liver and both kidneys through brain-death organ donation before she died.
It added that her donation saved the lives of five people.
As reported by Korean news outlet JTBC, Baek's sister has since issued a statement, saying: “Knowing that my sister was someone who loved so much and couldn’t bring herself to hate anyone, I hope she can now rest peacefully in heaven.”