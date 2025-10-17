South Korean author Baek Se-hee, who wrote I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki, dies at 35

South Korean author Baek Se-hee died on Thursday (Oct 16) at the age of 35. She gained fame following the release of her 2018 memoir I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki, which chronicles her conversations with her psychiatrist.

The book, which has since sold over a million copies worldwide, deals with Baek's struggles with her mental health and identity.

It was first self-published through a South Korean crowdfunding site, but its popularity led to its manuscript being acquired by a publishing company for wider distribution.