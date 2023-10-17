Baekhyun of K-pop group EXO joins League Of Legends' new virtual boy group

Heartsteel will be releasing their debut single Paranoia at 11pm on Oct 23, Singapore time.

In a press release, Maria Egan, Riot Games Entertainment's Global Head of Music & Events said: “Riot’s virtual artists have been some of the most innovative and beloved music moments for our players.

“The idea of an all-male band has long been speculated on by fans and we’re so excited to bring this fantasy to life. Heartsteel is a deep collaboration between all our talented in-house creative teams and some incredible new artists. The ethos of Heartsteel is a supergroup of musical soulmates greater than the sum of its parts: A philosophy that our community embodies every day through their dedication to our games.”

Riot Games previously collaborated with K-pop girl group NewJeans on the song Gods which is currently being used as the anthem for the League Of Legends 2023 Season World Championship.