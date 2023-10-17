Baekhyun of K-pop group EXO joins League Of Legends' new virtual boy group
Called Heartsteel, the group comprises six characters from League Of Legends – with global artistes, such as Baekhyun, lending their voices to them.
On Monday (Oct 16), game publisher Riot Games revealed its newest virtual boy group Heartsteel. The group comprises six virtual members, modelled after characters from the hit game League Of Legends. The characters are:
- Ezreal (Vocalist)
- Kayn (Rapper and instrumentalist)
- Aphelios (Instrumentalist and songwriter)
- Yone (Producer)
- K’Sante (Co-leader and vocalist)
- Sett (Co-leader and rapper)
Furthermore, Riot Games announced that four of the characters will be voiced by global artistes. These include Baekhyun of K-pop group EXO as Ezrael, Taiwanese American rapper ØZI as Sett, Nigerian singer Tobi Lou as K’Sante and American rapper Cal Scruby as Kayn.
Heartsteel will be releasing their debut single Paranoia at 11pm on Oct 23, Singapore time.
In a press release, Maria Egan, Riot Games Entertainment's Global Head of Music & Events said: “Riot’s virtual artists have been some of the most innovative and beloved music moments for our players.
“The idea of an all-male band has long been speculated on by fans and we’re so excited to bring this fantasy to life. Heartsteel is a deep collaboration between all our talented in-house creative teams and some incredible new artists. The ethos of Heartsteel is a supergroup of musical soulmates greater than the sum of its parts: A philosophy that our community embodies every day through their dedication to our games.”
Riot Games previously collaborated with K-pop girl group NewJeans on the song Gods which is currently being used as the anthem for the League Of Legends 2023 Season World Championship.