One Battle After Another wins big at Britain's BAFTA film awards

Dark comedy One Battle After Another was the big winner at Britain's top movie awards on Sunday (Feb 22), picking up six BAFTAs including best film and best director for Paul Thomas Anderson.

It beat home favourite, the tearjerker Hamnet, and vampire thriller Sinners, which has a record number of Oscar nominations, in the big two categories in the ceremony, where Prince William and Princess Kate were guests of honour.

"We have a line from Nina Simone that we stole in our film. She says 'I know what freedom is, it's no fear'," Anderson said.

"So let's keep making things without fear, it's a good idea."

Anderson also picked up the award for best adapted screenplay, while Sean Penn beat his co-star Benicio del Toro among others for best supporting actor.

The critical hit also won best cinematography and best editing to total six prizes.

Sinners, which has 16 Oscar nods, won best original screenplay for writer and director Ryan Coogler, best supporting actress for Wunmi Mosaku, and best original score.