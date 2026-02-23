Logo
Entertainment

One Battle After Another wins big at Britain's BAFTA film awards
The film picked up six BAFTAs including best film and best director for Paul Thomas Anderson.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from One Battle After Another. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

23 Feb 2026 08:32AM (Updated: 23 Feb 2026 08:39AM)
Dark comedy One Battle After Another was the big winner at Britain's top movie awards on Sunday (Feb 22), picking up six BAFTAs including best film and best director for Paul Thomas Anderson.

It beat home favourite, the tearjerker Hamnet, and vampire thriller Sinners, which has a record number of Oscar nominations, in the big two categories in the ceremony, where Prince William and Princess Kate were guests of honour.

"We have a line from Nina Simone that we stole in our film. She says 'I know what freedom is, it's no fear'," Anderson said.

"So let's keep making things without fear, it's a good idea."

Anderson also picked up the award for best adapted screenplay, while Sean Penn beat his co-star Benicio del Toro among others for best supporting actor.

The critical hit also won best cinematography and best editing to total six prizes.

Sinners, which has 16 Oscar nods, won best original screenplay for writer and director Ryan Coogler, best supporting actress for Wunmi Mosaku, and best original score.

Robert Aramayo poses with the Leading Actor Award and the Bafta Rising Star Award for I Swear at the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London, Britain, Feb 22, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett)

SURPRISE IN BEST ACTOR CATEGORY

The biggest surprise was Robert Aramayo beating Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B Jordan, Ethan Hawke and Jesse Plemons to win best actor for his acclaimed performance as Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson in I Swear.

He accepted the award his second of the evening after picking up the rising star prize in tears, saying "I absolutely can't believe it."

Asked before the ceremony what it would mean to him to win, Aramayo told Reuters: "I haven't even engaged with that thought to be honest with you, I just feel really, really lucky to be on that list of names."

(From left) Pippa Harris, director Chloe Zhao and Jessie Buckley pose with the Best Leading Actress Award and Outstanding British Film Award for Hamnet, at the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London, Britain, Feb 22, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett)

Favourite Jessie Buckley won best actress for playing Agnes, the wife of William Shakespeare, in Hamnet, based on the novel by Maggie O'Farrell and directed by previous Oscar winner Chloe Zhao.

The film also won outstanding British film, but it lost out on the two major awards, including best film, where its home advantage had made it a favourite.

The awards, hosted by Alan Cumming, were the first joint engagement for William and Kate since William's uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday.

William, president of the film academy, presented the BAFTA Fellowship to Donna Langley, studio head at NBCUniversal.

Source: Reuters/sr

