Conclave wins best picture at BAFTAs as The Brutalist takes directing and acting prizes

They also have a distinctly British accent. The ceremony kicked off with its kilt-wearing host, Scottish actor David Tennant, leading the audience in a rousing singalong of The Proclaimers’ anthem I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).

Madison won the female acting trophy for her powerhouse performance as an exotic dancer entangled with a Russian oligarch's son in Anora. She beat Gascón, Demi Moore for body-horror film The Substance, Ronan for The Outrun, Erivo for Wicked and Marianne Jean-Baptiste for Hard Truths.

In her acceptance speech, Madison sent a message to the sex worker community.

“You deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and an ally and I implore others to do the same," she said.

Brody beat competition from Fiennes, Chalamet, who plays the young Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Grant for the horror film Heretic, Colman Domingo for prison drama Sing Sing and Sebastian Stan for his portrayal of a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice.

Brody, who plays a Hungarian-Jewish architect in the postwar United States, said The Brutalist carried a powerful message for our divided times.

“It speaks to the need for all of us to share in the responsibility of how we want others to be treated and how we want to be treated by others,” he said. “There's no place any more for antisemitism. There's no place for racism."

The Brutalist also won prizes for its cinematography and musical score.

Saldaña won for her role as a lawyer who helps the title character in Emilia Pérez transition to a woman and out of a life of crime. She called the film “the creative challenge of a lifetime”.