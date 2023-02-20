BAFTAs 2023: All Quiet, Banshees, Elvis win big at UK awards

Antiwar German movie All Quiet On The Western Front won seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (Feb 19), building the somber drama's momentum as awards season rolls toward its climax at next month's Oscars.

Irish tragicomedy The Banshees Of Inisherin and rock biopic Elvis took four prizes each.

All Quiet, a visceral depiction of life and death in the World War I trenches based on Erich Maria Remarque's classic novel, won Edward Berger the best director award. Its other trophies included adapted screenplay, cinematography, best score, best sound and best film not in English.

Austin Butler was a surprise best actor winner for Elvis. Baz Lurhmann's flamboyant musical also won trophies for casting, costume design and hair and makeup. Cate Blanchett won the best actress prize for orchestral drama Tar.

Martin McDonagh's Banshees, the bleakly comic story of a friendship gone sour, was named best British film.

"Best what award?" joked McDonagh of the film, which was shot in Ireland with a largely Irish cast and crew. It has British funding, and McDonagh was born in Britain to Irish parents.

Banshees also won for McDonagh's original screenplay, and awards for Kerry Condon as best supporting actress and Barry Keoghan for best supporting actor.