Bang Chan, leader of Stray Kids, will be in Singapore on Oct 10 for Breitling and Aston Martin F1 pop-up

Australian singer-rapper Bang Chan, leader of the chart-topping boy group Stray Kids, will be in Singapore on Saturday (Oct 10), where he'll make an appearance at Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling's boutique at Raffles City Shopping Centre, as well as at the Breitling x Aston Martin F1 pop-up at the same mall.

The 29-year-old is scheduled to be at the pop-up at around 11am.