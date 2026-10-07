Bang Chan, leader of Stray Kids, will be in Singapore on Oct 10 for Breitling and Aston Martin F1 pop-up
The K-pop star will make an appearance at the pop-up, which is located at Raffles City Shopping Centre.
Australian singer-rapper Bang Chan, leader of the chart-topping boy group Stray Kids, will be in Singapore on Saturday (Oct 10), where he'll make an appearance at Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling's boutique at Raffles City Shopping Centre, as well as at the Breitling x Aston Martin F1 pop-up at the same mall.
The 29-year-old is scheduled to be at the pop-up at around 11am.
Running until Oct 12, the pop-up features a racing simulator, reaction speed test, helmet display and a showcase of the limited-edition Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.
Spanish racer Fernando Alonso is also set to make an appearance at the pop-up on Wednesday (Oct 7) at around 5pm.