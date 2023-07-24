South Korean rapper Bang Yong-guk earns praise for having prayer breaks during Malaysian concert

In a stark contrast to the Matty Healy controversy, South Korean rapper Bang Yong-guk has won praise for his actions during his recent concert in Malaysia. On Thursday (Jul 20), the former BAP leader was performing at Kuala Lumpur's Shantanand Auditorium as part of his ongoing Colors Of Bang Yongguk tour.

In a video posted by Twitter user Malaysian Kpop Fans, it was revealed that Bang paused his concert to allow Muslim fans to perform their prayers.