South Korean rapper Bang Yong-guk earns praise for having prayer breaks during Malaysian concert
Bang was the leader of the now-defunct K-pop boy band BAP.
In a stark contrast to the Matty Healy controversy, South Korean rapper Bang Yong-guk has won praise for his actions during his recent concert in Malaysia. On Thursday (Jul 20), the former BAP leader was performing at Kuala Lumpur's Shantanand Auditorium as part of his ongoing Colors Of Bang Yongguk tour.
In a video posted by Twitter user Malaysian Kpop Fans, it was revealed that Bang paused his concert to allow Muslim fans to perform their prayers.
Another Twitter user shared that organisers had set up prayer spaces near the concert hall. These actions, combined with Bang's request for his translator to convey his speech in Malay, have won Bang Yong-guk unanimous praise from Malaysian citizens for respecting their culture and norms.