Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

South Korean rapper Bang Yong-guk earns praise for having prayer breaks during Malaysian concert
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

South Korean rapper Bang Yong-guk earns praise for having prayer breaks during Malaysian concert

Bang was the leader of the now-defunct K-pop boy band BAP.

South Korean rapper Bang Yong-guk earns praise for having prayer breaks during Malaysian concert

(Photo: Instagram/bangstergram)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
24 Jul 2023 11:50AM (Updated: 24 Jul 2023 12:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

In a stark contrast to the Matty Healy controversy, South Korean rapper Bang Yong-guk has won praise for his actions during his recent concert in Malaysia. On Thursday (Jul 20), the former BAP leader was performing at Kuala Lumpur's Shantanand Auditorium as part of his ongoing Colors Of Bang Yongguk tour.

In a video posted by Twitter user Malaysian Kpop Fans, it was revealed that Bang paused his concert to allow Muslim fans to perform their prayers.

The official schedule for Bang's concert even shows that there were two prayer breaks allocated during the event: One at 4.45pm and another at 7.45pm. 

Another Twitter user shared that organisers had set up prayer spaces near the concert hall. These actions, combined with Bang's request for his translator to convey his speech in Malay, have won Bang Yong-guk unanimous praise from Malaysian citizens for respecting their culture and norms.

A collection of Tweets praising Bang Yong-guk.
With more and more artists recently getting into trouble with Malaysian authorities, perhaps Bang Yong-guk's actions will signal the start of a new era. His next performance will be on Wednesday (Jul 26) in Bangkok.

Related:

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

concert Music Malaysia K-pop

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement