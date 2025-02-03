Celebrity friends react to Barbie Hsu's untimely death at 48: 'We will always remember her beauty'

Barbie Hsu’s celebrity friends have been mourning the late Taiwanese singer-actress' untimely death. The Meteor Garden star died from pneumonia after contracting influenza during a trip to Japan with her family, according to her younger sister and Taiwanese entertainer Dee Hsu’s manager on Feb 2.

According to Taiwanese news site ETtoday, former co-host of variety show Guess Guess Guess, Jacky Wu (Wu Zongxian) expressed his shock and sadness over her passing.

He said: “Beauty is envied by the gods. I have worked with her for many years. Although we are not close friends, I feel that we have been on the same stage for many years. I still feel sorry for her. I feel very sad... I hope she can rest in peace and let go of worldly affairs and live without worries... "

He said that he had just seen her at the wedding banquet of veteran producer Wang Weizhong's daughter on Jan 25.

He added: “I hope she rests in peace. I am grateful to be her sister in this life, to take care of each other and accompany each other. I will always be grateful to her and miss her!"

Hsu’s good friend, model-actress Lin Chi-ling also offered her condolences. Lin’s manager told ETtoday: “Older sister is so sad now."

Earlier, Lin said: "We will always remember her beauty, rest in peace."

“Big S’ (Hsu’s) departure has left many shocked and regretful, her unique personality and talent accompanied us through countless times. Whether it is her superb performance on the screen or her sincere and firm attitude towards life, It's very impressive. May she rest in peace in another world without worries, and may her family be strong enough to get through this difficult time. We will always remember her beauty, and rest in peace.”

Other celebrity friends took to social media to express their condolences.

Singer-songwriter Christine Fan, whose stage name “Fan Fan” and a close friend of Hsu, posted an all-black photo on Instagram without a caption. Fans wrote comments under the post like “My condolences”, “This news is so shocking!” and “So sudden, I can’t believe it”.