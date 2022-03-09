Barbie Hsu’s mother's reaction to the actress marrying former boyfriend: 'I was kept in the dark'

Following the surprise announcement on Tuesday (Mar 8) that Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu is now married to her ex-boyfriend, South Korean musician DJ Koo Jun-yup, her mother has spoken up about her feelings surrounding the matter. And it appears she is not at all pleased.

Huang Chunmei told Taiwan’s Apple Daily that Hsu did not inform her about the marriage beforehand. “I was kept in the dark from the beginning,” she said.

"I don't know this Korean man and Barbie never told me she wants to remarry. She didn't inform me when she married Xiaofei. Back then, I hadn't even seen Xiaofei's face. It's the same situation again this time round," Huang said, referring to Hsu’s ex-husband, Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei. The couple announced their divorce in November last year. They have two children together.

Huang admitted to the paper that she and her daughter had an argument about the matter on Monday and that they were not on speaking terms at the moment.

According to Korean media, the 52-year-old Koh is heading to Taiwan on Mar 9, where he will have to serve a 10-day quarantine period. He’s said to be staying for two months to spend time with Hsu, who is 45, and to meet her family.

When asked by Apple Daily if she would meet Koo, Huang replied, “It all depends if I’m feeling up to it at the time. Whether I want to see him, wait until the time comes, then we’ll talk.”

Huang told the publication that it didn’t matter if she approved of Hsu’s new husband as “It's her husband, not mine”.

“I have nothing to say, I don't know, it doesn't matter to me. Don't ask me. As long as she's happy,” she continued.

She also shot down talk that Hsu will be moving to Korea with Koo. "It's not going to happen! It's impossible and just talk. Barbie won't do something so crazy; who's going to take care of the kids?"

In Koo's social media post on Tuesday announcing the marriage, he wrote: "We are married. To have such a destiny with a lover from over 20 years ago – this is a love we both want to cherish and continue.”

The pair had dated for nearly a year in the late 1990s while he was a part of the South Korean dance music duo, Clon. They split up because his management did not approve of him being in a relationship.