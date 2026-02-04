Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu’s memorial statue unveiled as family and friends mark first death anniversary
The ceremony saw Barbie Hsu's sister Dee Hsu, husband DJ Koo, and their industry friends, including Jerry Yan and Vic Chou, gather to pay tribute to the late actress at the cemetery.
Monday (Feb 2) marked the first anniversary of Taiwanese actress-singer Barbie Hsu’s passing and friends and family gathered at her grave at the Chin Pao San Cemetery in New Taipei, Taiwan for the unveiling of her memorial statue.
Hsu died at age 48 from influenza-related pneumonia while holidaying in Japan with her family.
The unveiling ceremony took place at around 2pm and went ahead despite heavy rain.
The statue was designed by Hsu's husband, South Korean rapper DJ Koo (real name Koo Jun-yup), who has been seen regularly visiting her grave over the past year to keep her company.
Looking visibly thinner and solemn, DJ Koo arrived arm-in-arm with Hsu's mother.
Barbie Hsu's younger sister Dee Hsu, who has remained on an extended hiatus since her sister’s death, was also present alongside her husband.
Many close friends from the entertainment industry turned up to pay their respects, including Hsu's Meteor Garden co-stars Jerry Yan, Vic Chou and Rainie Yang, as well as Blackie Chen and wife Christine Fan, Kevin Tsai, Matilda Tao, Show Lio, Mavis Fan, Aya, Super Junior’s Choi Si-won and more.
Barbie Hsu's two kids, daughter Wang Hsi Yueh, 11, and son Wang Hsi Lin, 10, with ex-husband Wang Xiaofei, were not present at the ceremony. The couple divorced in 2022 after 10 years of marriage.
As the ceremony began, background music played 姐妹情深 (Sisters’ Deep Affection), a song sung by Barbie and Dee Hsu, with lyrics written by the late actress-singer herself.
The statue was unveiled by family members, revealing a delicate and serene sculpture of Hsu depicted as a long-haired young woman in a dress, her hair adorned with a bow and her hands gently clasped at her chest.
Though her eyes are closed, her expression is peaceful, reflecting the calm grace she was known for in life.
The statue sits on a marble base, with a metal ring surrounding it. Leading up to the statue are nine steps arranged in an “S” shape – a detail that subtly weaves together Hsu's name and DJ Koo’s surname, which sounds like “nine” in Korean.
Upon seeing the statue, Dee Hsu and her mum broke down in tears, taking turns to embrace and touch it.
The ceremony was hosted by Dee Hsu, who admitted she had shed countless tears over the past year and broke down several times during the event.
She thanked the friends and sisters who had stood by her side and invited everyone to share their memories of her late sister.
Members of their close-knit “Seven Fairies” group, including Taiwanese television host and singer Aya Liu and Taiwanese singer and actress Mavis Fan, were overcome with emotion, prompting Dee Hsu to tease them for being “hypocritical”. The group later embraced one another and sang Girls’ Party together.
