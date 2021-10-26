Guess who’s playing Ken in the live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie?

Margot Robbie is a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world and it looks like she’s finally found her Ken.

According to Deadline, which cited sources, Ryan Gosling is in “final negotiations” to sign on to the movie about the classic Mattel dolls. The publication added that Gosling had initially passed on the project because of his busy schedule.

However, the studio thought that he was the only choice to play Ken, and when pre-production dragged on and an opening in his schedule appeared, the 40-year-old actor reconsidered.