Barbie movie trailer: Just how many Barbies and Kens are there?

A new teaser trailer is out for the upcoming Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as the titular iconic Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

In the trailer released on Tuesday (Apr 4), we get a closer look at the pink-heavy Barbie Land – even sand at the beach is pink – and find out that everyone there is called Barbie or Ken, which makes for a humorous opening sequence where they’re all saying hi to each other.