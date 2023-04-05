Barbie movie trailer: Just how many Barbies and Kens are there?
The star-studded cast include Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell and more.
A new teaser trailer is out for the upcoming Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as the titular iconic Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken.
In the trailer released on Tuesday (Apr 4), we get a closer look at the pink-heavy Barbie Land – even sand at the beach is pink – and find out that everyone there is called Barbie or Ken, which makes for a humorous opening sequence where they’re all saying hi to each other.
While the plot of the movie hasn’t been revealed as yet, it’s clear that it has something to do with Robbie's Barbie and Gosling's Ken hightailing it out of Barbie World into the “Real World” in their – you guessed it – pink convertible where they meet the "Humans".
Along with the new teaser trailer, fans were also treated to new character posters of the star-studded cast, including Dua Lipa as mermaid Barbie, Emma Mackey as Nobel Prize-winner Barbie, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Nicola Coughlan, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa.
The film, written by Gerwig and her husband Noah Baumbach, opens in cinemas on Jul 21.