It's a Barbie world: Here’s a first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming movie

It's only imaginable that he had to endure the same waxing process his co-star (and fellow Ken) Simu Liu went through to achieve the look, with not a spot on his body.

Admittedly, it works – he does look every part like one of the iconic dolls.

As expected, social media was divided over his appearance. Some Twitter users left thirsty comments, claiming that Gosling as Ken was more than enough motivation to watch the film, going so far as to say “this is going to be the greatest movie of all time” because of him.

Others, however, compared his appearance to that of Freddie Prinze Jr in the live-action Scooby-Doo films of the early 2000s or pointed out his age, questioning why the younger Zac Efron wasn’t offered the role instead.

One user even said: “This looks like a Saturday Night Live skit where Ken is trying to cope with being in his 40s.”

The photo of Gosling is only the second hint for fans of what to expect from the film directed by Gerwig and co-written by Noah Baumbach.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros released a picture of Margot Robbie, 31, in character as Barbie.

Along with Robbie, Gosling and Liu, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Sex Education alum Ncuti Gatwa (as yet another Ken), Ugly Betty’s America Ferrera and Will Ferrell.

Barbie will release in Singapore on Jul 20, 2023.