How the Barbie soundtrack came together, according to mastermind Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson is showing off his Barbies.

Scattered throughout his studio, the executive producer of the Barbie soundtrack – and a musical polymath known for his work with artists like Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga – has a few “leftovers” scattered across the room. One doll is placed in a permanent split, stretched across a Moog synthesizer. Another is styled to look like primatologist Jane Goodall.

“I went to Toys R Us and I couldn’t find a single Ken,” he laughs. Fittingly, “that’s the theme of the movie.” Mattel HQ did end up sending over a few; the Ken that remains in Ronson's studio is, appropriately, shirtless.

Finding the sound of Barbie, poised to become one of 2023’s biggest blockbusters, required careful consideration and research for a film with such a rich visual palette. In the end, he produced a stacked soundtrack that included Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa (who also acts in the movie) and more.

But it started with a simple text message.

The music supervisor on the project, George Drakoulias, shot Ronson a quick, “Barbie?” Ronson read the script and was in. He also scored Barbie with collaborator Andrew Wyatt. Ronson is no stranger to working on music for film, but executive producing a soundtrack album and scoring an entire movie, let alone, a movie of this size, was new territory. “It was a lot of learning on the job,” he says.

The soundtrack assignment began with two tracks: A pop song for a big dance number and an ’80s power ballad for Ken (name a genre with more “self-aware, bombastic silliness,” as Ronson calls it).

The former came first. Ronson came up with a chorus and beat – a detour from his first, far too obvious plan on writing “’80s, sugar-y pop”, and instead landing on a “groovy, melodic thing … with some toughness”, perfect for Dua Lipa. It became Dance The Night, the Lipa track featured in the film's main trailer.