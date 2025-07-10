Mattel introduces its first Barbie with Type 1 diabetes

Mattel has introduced its first Barbie representing a person with Type 1 diabetes, as part of wider efforts from the toy maker to increase inclusivity among its dolls.

In an announcement Tuesday (Jul 8), Mattel said it had partnered with Breakthrough T1D – a Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organisation formerly known as Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or JDRF – to ensure that the design of the doll “truly captures the community". That includes accessories that “accurately reflect the medical equipment" people with Type 1 diabetes may need, the California-based company noted.

“Visibility matters for everyone facing Type 1 diabetes,” Emily Mazreku, director of marketing strategy at Breakthrough T1D, said in an accompanying announcement. And as a mother who lives with Type 1 diabetes, she added, “it means everything to have Barbie helping the world see T1D and the incredible people who live with it”.

The new Barbie wears a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), a device that tracks blood sugar levels, on her arm – while holding a phone displaying an accompanying app. She also has an insulin pump attached to her waist. And the doll carries a blue purse that can be used to carry other essential supplies or snacks on the go.