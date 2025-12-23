Singer Barry Manilow to undergo surgery for lung cancer, postpones January concerts

US singer-songwriter Barry Manilow announced on Monday (Dec 22) through Instagram that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer, prompting him to pause his scheduled concerts while he undergoes surgery.

"As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks," the 82-year-old Grammy-winner wrote in the Instagram statement.

"Even ‌though I was over the bronchitis and back on ‌stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed," he said.

Manilow included the new schedule for his concerts in his post, and said he expects to be feeling better by February ‍since his treatment does not require radiation or chemotherapy.

"Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns," Manilow wrote, referring to a classic US sitcom.

The singer ended his post by urging people to get tested if they have any health concerns.