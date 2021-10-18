The Batman trailer unveils Robert Pattinson in dark, violent turn

Warner Bros has unveiled its trailer for The Batman, which features Robert Pattinson's first bone-crunching turn as a DC Comics superhero.

The trailer unveiled on Saturday (Oct 16) at the DC Fandome event shows Pattinson's Dark Knight methodically taking down bad guys despite being outnumbered and his Batsuit absorbing multiple bullets.

The footage teases a dark, bleak and violent version of Batman, with Pattinson's voice saying about the Bat-Signal: "Fear is a tool. When the light hits the sky, it's not just a call. It's a warning".