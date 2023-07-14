Mediacorp's new reality show Battle Of The Buskers has contestants performing live at public places

Busking has been more appreciated in recent years, with many Singaporeans gathering at various locations to enjoy performances by buskers. To showcase the stellar talent in the busking scene, Mediacorp's Battle Of The Buskers will have 16 street performers, ranging from the ages of 10 to 64, battling each week – with the winner earning a S$10,000 cash prize.

Across four Sundays from Jul 23, the 16 acts will split into groups to battle each other in public spaces as they try to secure a spot in the top 10 who will then compete in the subsequent quarterfinal rounds.

To make the experience more interactive, results will be fully determined by public voting at these two stages. The top 10 contestants will then face professional judging as they tackle thrilling themed challenges.

If you're looking to support your favourite acts during these four weeks, head to these locations:

WEEK 1 (SUNDAY, JUL 23)

Time: 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Location: 814 Hougang Avenue 10, Hougang Central Hub, Singapore 530814

WEEK 2 (SUNDAY, JUL 30)

Time: 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Location: 10 Paya Lebar Road, PLQ Mall (PLQ Plaza), Singapore 409057

WEEK 3 (SUNDAY, AUG 6)

Time: 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Location: 83 Punggol Central, Waterway Point (The Cove), Singapore 828761

WEEK 4 (SUNDAY, AUG 13)

Time: 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Location: 3 Gateway Drive, Westgate (The Courtyard), Singapore 608532

Online voting starts from 4.30pm till 11.59pm on the respective competition dates for performing buskers on the day with a QR code available on-site during their performances. Unlimited voting is open to those with a valid meCONNECT account. Voting for all buskers will then reopen from 4.30pm on Aug 14 to 4.29pm on Aug 15 and can be done via this link.

Mediacorp's Head of Commissioning & Community Engagement Sabanitha Shanmugasundram said: “Battle Of The Buskers underscores Mediacorp’s commitment to spotlight and celebrate local talent as we bring exceptional buskers across Singapore into the limelight to connect with audiences across the Mediacorp network. We look forward to the remarkable performances they will deliver and invite Singaporeans to rally behind them on this thrilling journey!”

Hosted by entertainer Lee Teng and DJs Jeff Goh and Karyn, Battle Of The Buskers will be streamed live, on meWATCH and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel, every Sunday between Jul 23 and 13 Aug. Subsequently, it will air every Saturday between Sep 23 and Oct 14 before the grand final on Nov 5.

The 16 acts are as follows: