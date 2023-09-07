Alternative music festival Baybeats will be back at the Esplanade in October – and it's free
The 22nd edition of the festival will feature a line-up of homegrown and international acts, supported by new partnerships formed with overseas music festivals. It takes place Oct 6 to 8.
If the deluge of K-pop concerts in Singapore this year has got you (and your wallet) needing a break, you're in luck.
Singapore’s largest alternative music festival, Baybeats, is back from Oct 6 to 8 at Esplanade this year – and it's free. The festival features a line-up of homegrown and international acts, supported by new partnerships formed with overseas music festivals.
This year, Baybeats is partnering with two East Asian festivals, Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards and Festival (GMA) and Ear Up Music Festival from Hong Kong, to help raise awareness of local talents overseas and profile the festival internationally.
As such, you can expect a bevy of acts from countries like the Philippines, Japan and Thailand electrifying the stages at Singtel Waterfront Theatre, DBS Fountain Outdoor Theatre, Annexe Studio and Concourse.
Some of the acts to look out for include Taiwanese band I Mean Us, local indie veterans The Great Spy Experiment and Japan's Mass Of The Fermenting Dregs.
Although the festival is free, do note that performances at Singtel Waterfront Theatre and Annexe Studio will require you to pre-register. The full list of acts playing at Baybeats can be found here.
Adeline Lee, programmer at The Esplanade Co Ltd, said: "Baybeats 2023 will be one for fans and friends from Singapore and around the globe. We cannot wait to rock out with everyone and revitalise that raw energy onsite, so see you in October!"