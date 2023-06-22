Be A Podcastar: Win a podcasting deal and S$5,000 in cash in Mediacorp’s first podcasting talent competition

In recent years, podcasts have gained a resurgence in popularity with shows like The Joe Rogan Experience and Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend dominating airwaves. If you think you’ve got what it takes to be the next superstar podcaster, Mediacorp’s Be A Podcastar competition is for you.

The media company’s inaugural podcast competition aims to discover budding talents and is open to participants between the ages of 15 and 25.

Interested applicants can submit a five- to 10-minute English podcast of any genre (featuring only original content and copyright-free music) to this website from Jun 26 to Aug 31.

Shortlisted submissions will be open for public voting from Sep 18 to 29, which will make up 20 per cent of each entry’s score. The remaining 80 per cent will come from professional evaluation based on the following criteria: content and creativity, presentation and production.

Winners will be announced towards the end of 2023. The grand prize winner will win S$5,000 in cash and an exclusive podcast partnership with Mediacorp and be featured on melisten, Mediacorp’s digital audio service. Two runner-ups will win each win S$200. All three winners will also walk away with podcasting equipment and an OSIM uThrone gaming chair.

In the lead-up to the competition, those who want to know more about the fundamentals of podcasting can register for a free two-day boot camp by Jun 22.

The boot camp will be held at *SCAPE from Jun 24 to 25 and cover topics such as the basics of editing and finding one’s audience. Guest speakers include Mediacorp 987 DJ Sonia Chew and Haresh Tilani, host of the podcast series Yah Lah But. The first 100 people to sign up for the boot camp will receive S$50 Audio-Technica vouchers and S$10 Golden Village vouchers.