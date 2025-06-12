Beach Boys cofounder Brian Wilson dies at age 82, leaves legacy of musical brilliance and personal struggle

Beach Boys cofounder Brian Wilson, the musical genius behind iconic tracks like Good Vibrations and God Only Knows, has died at the age of 82, his family announced on Wednesday (Jun 11).

Wilson’s death was confirmed in a statement on his official website, which read: “We are at a loss for words right now. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.” The cause of death was not disclosed, though Wilson had suffered from dementia and was placed under conservatorship after the death of his wife, Melinda, in early 2024.

A LEGACY OF HARMONY AND HEARTBREAK

From 1961, the Beach Boys released a string of hits that celebrated the lifestyle of California youth – surfing, cars and summer romance. Wilson, the band’s primary creative force, was responsible for arranging the group’s ethereal harmonies, a hallmark of their sound.

He founded the band in Hawthorne, California, with his brothers Carl and Dennis, cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine. Together, they achieved 36 Top 40 hits, with Wilson writing and composing most of the early tracks.

Their discography includes timeless songs such as Surfin’ USA; California Girls; Little Deuce Coupe; Fun, Fun, Fun and Help Me, Rhonda.

But Wilson’s personal life was fraught with hardship. He endured an abusive father, severe mental health issues and substance abuse problems that led to long periods of seclusion.

“I’ve lived a very, very difficult, haunted life,” Wilson told the Washington Post in 2007.

CREATIVE PEAK AND INTERNAL STRUGGLES

Wilson suffered his first mental breakdown in 1966 and began focusing more on studio work. During this time, he composed and produced Pet Sounds, a record that later became known as his magnum opus.

Although initially met with mixed reactions in the United States, Pet Sounds has since been recognised as one of the greatest rock albums of all time. Paul McCartney cited it as a major influence on the Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Wilson also composed Good Vibrations during the Pet Sounds sessions. Though it was not included in the album, it became the Beach Boys’ most celebrated single. Art Garfunkel reportedly called Paul Simon to say, “I think I just heard the greatest, most creative record of them all.”