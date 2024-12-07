Specially minted Paul McCartney UK coins to go on sale as part of legends collection

Beatles legend Paul McCartney is being honoured in a specially minted British coin collection.

The Royal Mint, which has struck the coins of monarchs from Alfred the Great in the ninth century through to King Charles III, revealed Friday (Dec 6) that it is launching a McCartney coin collection for collectors to buy.

On one side of the coins, as is custom, will be the king. On the other, it will be all about McCartney's career in the wake of the Beatles split in 1970.

The Royal Mint said the range will come in a variety of finishes as well as coloured editions. The most valuable one will be the 2-ounce gold proof coin, which will have a face value of 200 pounds (S$342), but will go on sale at a recommended retail price of 5,890 pounds (S$10,078).

Though legal tender, but with the price differential, it's unlikely – if not irrational – for anyone using the coins in everyday to use them to pay for, say, a McCartney concert.