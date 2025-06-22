Three of The Beatles’ sons are teaming up for the first time to release a new song together

Ringo Starr’s son, Zak Starkey, was nervous about a Beatles’ kids collaboration.



Starkey has teamed up with John Lennon’s son, Sean Lennon, and James McCartney, whose father is Sir Paul McCartney, on the new song Rip Off. However, the English drummer admitted it was something he had avoided for years because he was worried about being “judged”.



Starkey told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “The Beatles kids thing is something I’ve avoided because it’s something we will be judged on forever.



“I thought it was a daft idea. But I’ve got to know James well over the last decade and Sean over the last five years, and we have become great friends.



“Their music is great.



“I had a track called Rip Off, and as we were communicating a lot, I asked them to contribute.



“We were nervous in case there was no chemistry, but there was loads and it sounded great.



“James’ voice is so powerful it nearly blew me off my seat.”



While children of three of the four Beatles stars are represented on the track, Starkey insisted George Harrison’s son Dhani Harrison did not mind being left out.



He shared: “I explained that after Sean's and James’ contribution, the musical table was full and that nothing weird or personal was going down.



“He got it, and it’s all cool. He’s got his own great record out at the moment, too.”