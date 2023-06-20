Singer Bebe Rexha says she's okay after being hit in the face on stage by thrown phone

Pop star Bebe Rexha was hit in the face and injured by a cellphone hurled from the audience at a hometown show in New York City Sunday night (Jun 18), and a man was arrested, police said.

The Grammy-nominated, multiplatinum-selling singer-songwriter was taken to a hospital after the phone hit her, police said. A bruise and a bandage were visible above her left eye in social media posts she made Monday.

“I'm good, yeah, I'm feelin' alright,” she sang in a TikTok video, taking a line from I'm Good (Blue), her recent hit with DJ David Guetta.