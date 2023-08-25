Enjoy more than 600 hours of Thai drama shows on meWATCH, including Love Destiny and Dare To Love

Singapore media network Mediacorp announced on Thursday (Aug 24) that it has partnered with Thai entertainment platform BEC World Public Company Limited (BEC) to roll out more than 600 hours of Thai dramas on digital video service meWATCH for free.

Selected shows will also air on free-to-air platform Channel U.

Said Lee Hung Sheng, Mediacorp's Head of Audience & Partnerships: “This collaboration underscores our commitment to cater to the diverse, dynamic tastes of local audiences with an ever-expanding slate of content offerings across our media network.”

Here are some of the Thai shows viewers can expect on meWATCH:

1. LOVE DESTINY SEASONS 1 AND 2

Set during the reign of King Narai of the Ayutthaya Kingdom, Love Destiny follows the tale of a kind-hearted woman, Gadesurang, whose soul is transported back in time to live in the body of another woman who has been cursed for plotting a murder. As Gadesurang navigates the past, her antics slowly earn the affection of Dej. But will they be together and live happily ever after?