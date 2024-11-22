2 Bee Gees drummers died 4 days apart from each other

Bee Gees drummer Dennis Bryon died within days of the group’s other sticksman Colin Petersen.

Following the news that original drummer Petersen died on Nov 18, at the age of 78, it has emerged that Bryon, who was in the legendary disco band from 1974 to 1980, had died four days earlier on Nov 14, at the age of 75.

His passing was confirmed by his Amen Corner bandmates Blue Weaver and Andy Fairweather Low on Facebook.

Weaver wrote: “I am lost for words at the moment…

"Dennis has passed away. Kayte, Dennis’s wife has just called me and asked if I would let all friends and fans know.

"This was such a shock. Dennis has been my friend, since we were in our first band together at age 15. His great drumming will always Stay Alive…"

Low penned: “RIP. Fabulous drummer and friend. I was lucky he joined Amen Corner. He was with us the whole journey.. He made the best curries.. was a fabulous friend. I was lucky to have know him. He went on to greater things with the BG's. (sic)”

Bryon was also known for working with the likes of Barbra Streisand, Kenny Rogers, Jimi Hendrix and Steve Marriott.

He was just 17 when he co-founded Amen Corner – who had hits with Bend Me, Shape Me, High In The Sky and (If Paradise Is) Half As Nice.

After their split in 1969, a few years later, he went on to join the Bee Gees and appeared on all recordings, television appearances, and tours during his seven-year tenure, including nine number one singles.

He got the gig after being invited to audition in front of brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb by lead guitarist Alan Kendall.

Robin Gibb died in 2012 at the age of 62, and his twin Maurice was 53 when he died in 2003.

Bee Gees tribute act The Best Of The Bee Gees – with whom Colin Petersen had previously performed alongside on tour – confirmed the news of his death this week.

Their statement read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that the Best Of The Bee Gees Show announces the passing of our legend, Colin 'Smiley' Petersen on Monday, Nov 18.

"Colin was a much loved 'family' member of the troupe, holding our audiences spellbound with his stories of the lead role in the iconic Australian film Smiley, as the drummer in the original Bee Gees, and performing with the Best of the Bee Gees regularly for the last five years."

Petersen played drums on several Bee Gees albums, including 1st, Horizontal, Idea, Odessa and Cucumber Castle, before he left the group in 1969.

The drummer departed during the recording of the 1970 record Cucumber Castle, and he was replaced by Terry Cox, who performed on the remaining tracks.

Petersen earned the nickname Smiley after he performed in an Australian film of the same name as a budding actor.