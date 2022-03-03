Beetlejuice 2 is being developed with Brad Pitt’s production company on board

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice… 2? That’s right, the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 fantasy comedy that starred Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin, is one step closer to finally seeing the light of day.

Deadline reported on Monday (Feb 28) that Plan B, the production company that Brad Pitt co-founded, is on board to produce the project, although everything is still in its very early stages, with the script yet to be written and finalised.

Another sign that this could finally be happening comes from film reporter Jeff Sneider, who also revealed Plan B’s involvement and wrote in a tweet that the movie “could shoot this summer with original stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder reprising their roles”.

“No Alec Baldwin though…,” he added.

The sequel has long been rumoured – going all the way back to the 1990s – and even wished for by fans of the original, so this is very welcome news, indeed.

A potential sequel titled Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian fell through in 1997 and in 2019, Warner Bros declared that another project that initially began in 2011 had been shelved. Screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith, who had been attached to the latter project, was quoted as saying that the reason it’s so hard to get things going is “because so many people love it and because there are 10 million ways to get that sequel wrong and four ways to get it right”.

The original Tim Burton-directed film follows the life of married couple Adam (Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Davis) who die and become ghosts in their secluded house. When a new family (Ryder, along with Jeffrey Jones and Catherine O’Hara) moves in, they decide to hire a “freelance bio-exorcist” in the form of Beetlejuice (Keaton) to drive them away.