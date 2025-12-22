Beetlejuice show in Singapore suddenly cancelled ahead of January premiere

“It’s showtime!” – or maybe not. The critically acclaimed Beetlejuice The Musical has been abruptly cancelled less than a month before its supposed Singapore premiere on Jan 15, 2026.

Ticket holders reportedly received an e-mail from the show’s producers – the Michael Cassel Group and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures – on Monday (Dec 22) informing them of the cancellation.

“After careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision not to proceed with the planned Singapore season of Beetlejuice The Musical. We know this will be disappointing for those who were looking forward to the show,” the statement read.

It added that all ticket holders will receive a full refund, which could take up to 40 days, and directed all questions related to refunds to a link in the e-mail, while other show-related enquiries were directed to singapore.enquiries [at] michaelcassel.com (singapore[dot]enquiries[at]michaelcassel[dot]com).

No reason was given for the cancellation.