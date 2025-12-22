Beetlejuice show in Singapore suddenly cancelled ahead of January premiere
No reason was given for the cancellation of the musical, which was set to premiere on Jan 15, 2026.
“It’s showtime!” – or maybe not. The critically acclaimed Beetlejuice The Musical has been abruptly cancelled less than a month before its supposed Singapore premiere on Jan 15, 2026.
Ticket holders reportedly received an e-mail from the show’s producers – the Michael Cassel Group and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures – on Monday (Dec 22) informing them of the cancellation.
“After careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision not to proceed with the planned Singapore season of Beetlejuice The Musical. We know this will be disappointing for those who were looking forward to the show,” the statement read.
It added that all ticket holders will receive a full refund, which could take up to 40 days, and directed all questions related to refunds to a link in the e-mail, while other show-related enquiries were directed to singapore.enquiries [at] michaelcassel.com (singapore[dot]enquiries[at]michaelcassel[dot]com).
No reason was given for the cancellation.
A statement from Michael Cassel Group sent to CNA Lifestyle reiterated: “Cancelling a season is always a difficult decision, taken only as a last resort after thorough consideration. All ticket holders for performances in Singapore will be fully refunded. We remain committed to Singapore and look forward to bringing more world-class productions to audiences here in the coming years.”
A check on the Ticketek website showed the show’s page has been taken down, while the one on Sistic’s page shows it as “Cancelled”.
The musical was supposed to run at the Esplanade Theatre for a full month, from Jan 15 to Feb 15, 2026. Based on the iconic Tim Burton movie from 1988 starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, the musical version debuted on Broadway in 2019 and received multiple Tony Award nominations including Best Musical.
The Singapore run was supposed to feature multiple Tony-nominated actor Andy Karl in the titular role.