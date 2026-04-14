Actor Benjamin Heng’s daughter auditions for K-pop label SM Entertainment, awaiting results

Singaporean actor Benjamin Heng’s daughter, Sophie Heng, recently auditioned to be a trainee with South Korean label SM Entertainment. Results are yet to be released.

Last Friday (Apr 10), Heng shared on his social media that he and his daughter, 17, made a trip to South Korea, which the actor and realtor called “the start of her dream”.

SM Entertainment is known to be the home to some of K-pop's biggest names, including Girls' Generation, Super Junior, EXO and NCT.