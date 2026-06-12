Benjamin Kheng debunks weight loss medication rumours, reveals health scare last year
Responding to online speculation, the 35-year-old singer-actor shared how a serious cholesterol issue led to major lifestyle changes.
If you've been following Benjamin Kheng on social media lately, you may have noticed that he has been looking noticeably leaner.
From joining run clubs to doing Hyrox with former national swimmer Pang Sheng Jun, the multi-hyphenate has been leading a rather active lifestyle.
When 8days.sg last spotted Kheng at 987 DJ Sonia Chew's wedding in May, we also noticed he was looking noticeably different. A fellow guest even commented that he looked particularly fresh that morning.
In a TikTok video addressing comments about his weight loss, Kheng quickly shut down rumours that he took weight loss medications, such as reta, short for retatrutide. He also thanked everyone who had commented about his weight loss.
“I don’t have the time or the money,” he said, referring to weight loss medications.
“What I am on, if you would like to try, is a lot of running. 60 kilometres a week because I’m training for my marathon block,” he added.
Kheng went on to reveal that his lifestyle changes were triggered by a health scare last year.
“Because last year I had a high cholesterol (reading). I had an LDL reading of 252, which, if you know anything, is really, really, really bad,” he said, adding that he is on lifelong medication.
LDL refers to low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and is widely known as “bad” cholesterol. Anything above 130–159 mg/dL is considered borderline high.
In response to the diagnosis, Kheng said he dramatically changed his diet, including cutting out processed food almost entirely.
(Wait, not even a shred of processed food? What about his cai fan order?)
Kheng admitted that maintaining his current lifestyle isn't exactly enjoyable and was refreshingly blunt about it.
“Is it fun? Not really. Uh, do I want to be this weight all the time? Not really as well. Um, do I care in my mid-30s? Honestly, I don’t give a s***, guys,” he said dryly.
Kheng also added that he won’t recommend anyone to take any medication for weight loss.
“Just go and work out, be happy, healthy. That’s pretty much it,” he said.
8days.sg has reached out to Kheng for comments.
This story was originally published in 8Days.