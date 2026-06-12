Benjamin Kheng debunks weight loss medication rumours, reveals health scare last year

If you've been following Benjamin Kheng on social media lately, you may have noticed that he has been looking noticeably leaner.

From joining run clubs to doing Hyrox with former national swimmer Pang Sheng Jun, the multi-hyphenate has been leading a rather active lifestyle.

When 8days.sg last spotted Kheng at 987 DJ Sonia Chew's wedding in May, we also noticed he was looking noticeably different. A fellow guest even commented that he looked particularly fresh that morning.

In a TikTok video addressing comments about his weight loss, Kheng quickly shut down rumours that he took weight loss medications, such as reta, short for retatrutide. He also thanked everyone who had commented about his weight loss.

“I don’t have the time or the money,” he said, referring to weight loss medications.

“What I am on, if you would like to try, is a lot of running. 60 kilometres a week because I’m training for my marathon block,” he added.

Kheng went on to reveal that his lifestyle changes were triggered by a health scare last year.

“Because last year I had a high cholesterol (reading). I had an LDL reading of 252, which, if you know anything, is really, really, really bad,” he said, adding that he is on lifelong medication.

LDL refers to low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and is widely known as “bad” cholesterol. Anything above 130–159 mg/dL is considered borderline high.