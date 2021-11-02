‘I think my neighbours find me crazy’: Actor Benjamin Tan on his collection of 100 plants

But more than just a pandemic hobby, rearing plants has been a long-time interest for the 28-year-old, and his collection has now grown to 100 pots placed inside and outside his four-room HDB flat.

Inspired by his father’s green fingers, Tan’s hobby started several years ago when he visited a nursery for the first time. After that, what began as the occasional IKEA house plant turned into a full blown obsession.

“I was blown away,” he said. “There are so many more species out there that I have not seen or heard of before and I (discovered) a whole new world of gardening.”

Rare plants can easily fetch a five-figure sum, but Tan made sure he was ready before spending a small fortune on his collection.

“I was afraid I’d kill it, so I made sure I have steady green fingers before venturing into pricier plants,” he told 8days.sg, referring to his "first ever expensive plant" bought in January this year – a unique Philodendron Pink Princess that cost S$250.