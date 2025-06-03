Hong Kong actors Benjamin Yuen and Bowie Cheung expecting second child

Hong Kong celebrity couple Benjamin Yuen and Bowie Cheung are expecting their second child. They announced the news on Instagram on Monday (Jun 2) with a photo of Cheung carrying their first child, a son, and a post saying that her son will now have another "close friend" to rely on and grow up with.

The couple also addressed their second child in the post, saying: “Thank you bb for choosing our home. Wishing you peace, health, life full of blessings. May God continue to give energy to mom and dad so that we can carry wisdom and strength, nurturing the growth of this family.”

Under the post, Yuen commented: "Dad will keep working hard."

Celebrities such as Nancy Wu, Joel Chan and Priscilla Wong have congratulated the couple.