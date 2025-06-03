Hong Kong actors Benjamin Yuen and Bowie Cheung expecting second child
The pair, who tied the knot in 2020, have a son who will turn 2 this November.
Hong Kong celebrity couple Benjamin Yuen and Bowie Cheung are expecting their second child. They announced the news on Instagram on Monday (Jun 2) with a photo of Cheung carrying their first child, a son, and a post saying that her son will now have another "close friend" to rely on and grow up with.
The couple also addressed their second child in the post, saying: “Thank you bb for choosing our home. Wishing you peace, health, life full of blessings. May God continue to give energy to mom and dad so that we can carry wisdom and strength, nurturing the growth of this family.”
Under the post, Yuen commented: "Dad will keep working hard."
Celebrities such as Nancy Wu, Joel Chan and Priscilla Wong have congratulated the couple.
Cheung and Yuen met while filming Working Hard 2 in 2017. They tied the knot in November 2020 and welcomed their son in November 2023.
Cheung is best known for her roles in Hong Kong broadcasting company TVB dramas The Good Doctor and Line Walker 3, as well as being a co-host of TV programme Learning Is Right And Wrong. She also participated in the Miss Hong Kong Pageant in 2016 and won the Miss Friendship award.
Yuen, a fellow TVB artiste, is best known for his roles in dramas Line Walker 2, A Fist Within Four Walls and The Defected.