Beautiful Things singer Benson Boone to perform in Singapore on Nov 2

American singer-songwriter Benson Boone will stage his first full concert in Singapore at The Star Theatre on Nov 2.

The Singapore stop is part of his Wanted Man Tour, which will also take him to South Korea and Japan.

Tickets to the Singapore concert will go on sale via Ticketmaster Singapore, with prices ranging from S$128 to S$248. The artiste presale begins on Jul 20, followed by the Lushington presale on Jul 21. General sales start on Jul 22.

The 24-year-old first gained attention after appearing on the 19th season of American Idol in 2021. He later withdrew from the competition, saying he wanted to pursue music on his own terms.

He went on to release his debut single Ghost Town in 2021, followed by In The Stars in 2022. He later achieved global success with songs such as Beautiful Things and Before You.

Boone previously performed in Singapore in August 2023 at an exclusive showcase for selected fans held at the Black Box at Drama Centre.

Since then, Boone has released two studio albums, Fireworks & Rollerblades in 2024 and American Heart in 2025.

He has also opened for Imagine Dragons on the band's Mercury World Tour in 2023 and for Taylor Swift on selected dates of The Eras Tour in 2024.