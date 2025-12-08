Actor Collin Chee apologises after late actor Benz Hui’s daughter calls out 'individual from Singapore'

Actor-host Collin Chee has apologised following speculation that he shared private information about Benz Hui’s funeral to the press.

The late Hong Kong actor died on Oct 28 at the age of 76 due to multiple organ failure caused by cancer. A memorial service was held on Nov 17 and his funeral was held a day later.

Chee, who worked with Hui’s wife Angeli Lung at Television Corporation of Singapore (TCS), an earlier iteration of Singapore broadcaster Mediacorp, had spoken to local media outlets Lianhe Zaobao and Shin Min Daily News, sharing that he had attended Hui’s funeral, and revealed certain aspects of the service, including that TVB had put together a tribute video of Hui’s roles over the years and that many celebrities were in attendance.

On Saturday (Dec 6), Hui’s daughter, Charmaine, uploaded a post on social media where she thanked "family, dear friends and TVB for assisting us in a solemn farewell for my dad".

She also thanked "most guests who respected the private closed door ceremony – with no recording, no filming, and no sharing of any kind", which, she added, "showed genuine love and respect you had for us".

However, she added that she felt “immense disappointment” for an “individual from Singapore” who appeared to have gone against the family’s wishes for privacy.

She ended the post with: "Rest peacefully, Daddy. We miss you and you are deeply loved – now and always."

Although Charmaine Hui didn’t specify who was referring to, a Hong Kong media outlet named Chee as the potential person in question since he had spoken to Singapore media.

When contacted by 8world, Chee apologised and explained that he merely wanted to share his experience that Hui was a "good person" and that he did not mean to offend or hurt anyone. He added that he had sent a text message to the Hui family to apologise.