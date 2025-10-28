Hong Kong actor Benz Hui has died at age 76

Hong Kong actor Benz Hui has died at the age of 76. According to Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, Hui died on Tuesday (Oct 28) morning due to multiple organ failure caused by cancer. The outlet added that Hui's friends and family were by his side at the time of his death.

Details of Hui's funeral will be announced at a later date.

It was previously reported that Hui was hospitalised on Monday in critical condition.

Following news of his hospitalisation, multiple celebrities were spotted visiting Hui, including actors Bosco Wong and Michael Miu.

Speaking to reporters at an event on Monday, Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh, who previously declared that she saw Hui as a father figure, broke down in tears when asked about him. Following the event, Sheh was seen rushing to visit Hui at the hospital and had reportedly cancelled a trip to Beijing.