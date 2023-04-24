Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Shannen Doherty files for divorce after 11-year marriage

Actor Shannen Doherty of hit shows Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210 has filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, after 11 years of marriage, her representative says.

"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted," publicist Leslie Sloane said in an emailed statement Saturday (Apr22). "Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option."

In early 2020, Doherty, now 52, announced that she was battling a recurrence of breast cancer that had progressed to stage four, calling it "a bitter pill to swallow."

"I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, 'Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do," Doherty told Good Morning America.

The actor first revealed she had breast cancer in 2015 and has charted her battle with the disease on social media.