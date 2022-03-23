Beyonce, Billie Eilish among musical performers to take Oscars stage

Music superstars Beyonce and Billie Eilish will perform their Oscar-nominated songs live at this year's Academy Awards ceremony on Mar 27 (Mar 28 in Singapore), producers announced on Tuesday (Mar 22).

Beyonce will sing Be Alive, a song she co-wrote for the movie King Richard about the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, at the film industry honours on Sunday.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell will team for their James Bond theme No Time To Die.

Country music star Reba McEntire also will take the stage to sing Somehow You Do, a song written by Diane Warren for the movie Four Good Days. Dos Oruguitas from animated musical Encanto will be performed by Sebastian Yatra.

All four are competing in the category of best original song at the Academy Awards ceremony that will take place in Hollywood.

The fifth nominee, Down To Joy from the movie Belfast, will not be performed during the telecast. Singer Van Morrison declined because of his tour schedule, organisers said.

