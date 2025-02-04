Beyonce announces 2025 Cowboy Carter stadium tour, fresh off Grammy wins

This ain't just Texas – it's also the US and Europe. Starting this spring, Beyonce will bring her Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter to stadiums on both continents.

She'll start in Los Angeles before making her way to Chicago, the New York metropolitan area, London, Paris, Houston, Washington and Atlanta.

A BeyHive presale begins Feb 11 at 12pm local time. General ticket sales will begin Feb 14 at 12pm local time.

The announcement arrived Monday (Jan 3) morning, after the superstar won the Grammys' top prize – album of the year – for the first time. She is both the most awarded and nominated artiste in Grammys history, and prior to Sunday night, had been up for the category four times before. Many felt she had been snubbed by its top honours in years prior.

In winning album of the year with Cowboy Carter, Beyonce has become the first black woman to win the top prize in the 21st century.

“Cowboy Carter” tour dates

Apr 28; May 1, 4, 7: Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

May 15, 17: Chicago, Soldier Field

May 22, 24, 25, 28: East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

Jun 5, 7, 10, 12: London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jun 19, 21: Paris, Stade de France

Jun 28-29: Houston, NRG Stadium

Jul 4, 7: Washington, Northwest Stadium

Jul 10-11: Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium