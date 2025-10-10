Roald Dahl’s The BFG by the Royal Shakespeare Company coming to Singapore next year
The RSC's upcoming stage adaptation will run from Apr 22 to May 2, 2026 at the Esplanade Theatre.
Get ready to feel hopscotchy and have a whizzpopping good time at the Royal Shakespeare Company's (RSC) production of The BFG when it comes to Singapore next year. The stage adaptation of the classic children's novel by Roald Dahl will run from Apr 22 to May 2, 2026 at the Esplanade Theatre.
The show will make its global premiere in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, this November. Next year's Singapore run will be its only international stop.
The BFG is co-produced by the RSC, Chichester Festival Theatre, Roald Dahl Story Company, Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) and Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, Previous RSC productions include Matilda the Musical and the stage adaptation of Hayao Miyazaki's My Neighbour Totoro.
The BFG tells the story of a young orphan named Sophie, who is whisked away to Giant Country, where she befriends the titular character, the Big Friendly Giant. Together, they set out to stop the child-eating giants and prove that even the smallest person can change the world.
It was adapted into a movie in 2016 by Steven Spielberg, starring Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill, Rebecca Hall, Bill Hader and Jemaine Clement.
The theatre production stars actor John Leader as BFG, veteran stage actress Helena Lymbery as The Queen and Richard Riddell as Bloodbottler.
Tickets for The BFG will be available for sale from Oct 15 via the Esplanade, SRT and Sistic.
In a joint statement, RSC co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey said: “We are thrilled to be working with Singapore Repertory Theatre and Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay to share this exhilarating stage adaptation with audiences here in the UK and across the globe."
“(It’s) a huge coup for Singapore. Outside the UK, we will be the first country in the world to present this original production. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said SRT artistic director Gaurav Kripalani.
Added Esplanade’s chief executive Yvonne Tham: “We hope that this production will also be an entry point into the magic of theatre for the young and the young at heart, and spark the imagination of future generations.”