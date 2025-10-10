Roald Dahl’s The BFG by the Royal Shakespeare Company coming to Singapore next year

Get ready to feel hopscotchy and have a whizzpopping good time at the Royal Shakespeare Company's (RSC) production of The BFG when it comes to Singapore next year. The stage adaptation of the classic children's novel by Roald Dahl will run from Apr 22 to May 2, 2026 at the Esplanade Theatre.

The show will make its global premiere in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, this November. Next year's Singapore run will be its only international stop.

The BFG is co-produced by the RSC, Chichester Festival Theatre, Roald Dahl Story Company, Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) and Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, Previous RSC productions include Matilda the Musical and the stage adaptation of Hayao Miyazaki's My Neighbour Totoro.