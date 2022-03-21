BIGBANG announces release date, teaser poster for new music

After four long years, K-pop superstars BIGBANG are finally releasing new music and on Monday (Mar 21), the band’s label revealed the date fans should start counting down to.

YG Entertainment revealed a teaser poster on social media featuring a polaroid picture of a black background, with the words BIGBANG, 0AM and APR 05 2022 written below it.

YG confirmed earlier that the band had already completed filming their music video for the new song.

The band, initially a five-member group, now consists of T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung after the departure of Seungri in March 2019, following a scandal.

Their last release as a group was Flower Road, in March 2018, sung by the five members and written by G-Dragon and T.O.P with the members’ military enlistment in mind.

In February, it was announced that T.O.P. was leaving YG Entertainment in order to “broaden the scope of his individual activities”, although he will remain with the group. According to the label, he will also continue to be a part of “BIGBANG’s activities whenever the circumstances allow”.