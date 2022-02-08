BIGBANG making a comeback after 4 years, as group member T.O.P leaves music label

BIGBANG fans, the wait is over! The K-pop band’s management label, YG Entertainment, announced on Monday (Feb 7) that the group will be dropping a new song in the coming months.

Members T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung are currently gearing up to make their highly anticipated comeback.

“BIGBANG will be releasing a new song this spring. They have finished recording the new song, and are currently preparing to shoot the music video,” announced YG Entertainment. Spring in South Korea runs from end of March till end of June.

This song will mark their first new music in four years since Flower Road was released in March 2018.

In a surprising twist, YG Entertainment also announced that T.O.P will be leaving the label, although he will still remain part of BIGBANG.

The label explained that T.O.P’s exclusive contract with them has ended and that he will be taking on various other challenges as an artiste and an entrepreneur. “We respected T.O.P’s desire to broaden the scope of his individual activities aside from just his promotions with BIGBANG, and he successfully came to an agreement about this with the other members,” the label added.

He will, however, continue to be a part of “BIGBANG’s activities whenever the circumstances allow”.