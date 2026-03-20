Former BigBang member TOP to release new album Another Dimension on Apr 3

The full-length album is said to have been produced and directed by the former BigBang member himself. "He spent a long time perfecting the album, so listeners will be able to see his deeper thoughts on music," said the agency.

Since the initial announcement on Jan 1, the rapper, 38, has been releasing teasers.

On Feb 12, an official video teaser for Studio54 was dropped. TOP’s voice, heard in the 35-second segment, raised anticipation in many fans.

"I can already predict this song is going to be my favourite, finally hearing him sing again made me happy”, a fan commented on YouTube. Another simply proclaimed: “The king is back”.