Former BigBang member TOP to release new album Another Dimension on Apr 3
After dropping off the entertainment scene owing to a marijuana controversy, the South Korean rapper had a second shot at fame after appearing in the second season of Squid Game as Thanos.
After teasing that “a new album is on the way” on Instagram since Jan 1, South Korean rapper TOP finally updated it with a post on Friday (Mar 20) with the words, "I'M BACK 04.03.26".
His agency Topspot Pictures confirmed the release date of his first solo album, Another Dimension, on Apr 3, 6pm (Korea time).
The full-length album is said to have been produced and directed by the former BigBang member himself. "He spent a long time perfecting the album, so listeners will be able to see his deeper thoughts on music," said the agency.
Since the initial announcement on Jan 1, the rapper, 38, has been releasing teasers.
On Feb 12, an official video teaser for Studio54 was dropped. TOP’s voice, heard in the 35-second segment, raised anticipation in many fans.
"I can already predict this song is going to be my favourite, finally hearing him sing again made me happy”, a fan commented on YouTube. Another simply proclaimed: “The king is back”.
On Mar 17, another teaser was released, this time, for Desperado. In the 31-second clip, a black-and-white scene shows TOP, dressed in a suit, making his way toward a woman whose face is not shown.
“The aura, the presence… No one does it like him," commented a fan on Instagram. "We’re entering another dimension and I’m completely living for this moment!”
Another fan wrote on YouTube: “Just hearing TOP's voice in a song again makes me feel like I'm in another dimension”.
The album release will mark TOP’s first solo music in 13 years. Starting his career as an underground rapper in the early 2000s, the rapper, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, last released solo music via the 2013 single Doom Dada.
His most recent musical release was Still Life in 2022 – BigBang’s final single before he left the group.
TOP largely stepped away from the spotlight after legal controversy over marijuana use in 2016. He admitted that he had planned to leave the entertainment industry until an offer to play the role of disgraced rapper Thanos in season two of Netflix’s hit series Squid Game came. The role found him a new wave of fans in 2025.
He shared in an interview early that year that he had not been in contact with the other members of BigBang due to his "immense guilt".
"Maybe when more time has passed and I find peace, I’ll be able to contact them."
This year also marks the group’s 20th anniversary. Currently composed of G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, the trio is set to perform at Coachella 2026, kicking off on Apr 12.