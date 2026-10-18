BigBang XX: Cosmos in Singapore – a triumphant return for the K-pop legends
BigBang staged their first concert in Singapore in a decade on Saturday (Oct 17). Here’s how it went down.
The haze was palpable at the National Stadium on Saturday (Oct 17), but even high PSI readings couldn't obscure the sheer energy at BigBang's XX: Cosmos concert – the K-pop legends' grand return to Singapore after a decade.
Although BigBang have gone from a quintet to a trio since we last saw them, their concert – the first of two weekend shows – felt anything but a downgrade.
Even as they celebrate their 20th anniversary, BigBang have not lost the magic that makes their shows electrifying – a sentiment shared by thousands of VIPs who waved their lightsticks and made the stadium a mass karaoke session.
As a longtime fan, I loved how BigBang managed to pack most of their signature tracks and solo hits into the three-hour set.
Sure, I mourn the absence of songs like Fxxk It and Eyes, Nose, Lips, but what we ended up with was an unending train of bangers from start till finish.
Naturally, with the group now performing as a trio, the songs came with an updated line distribution, with G-Dragon taking on more rap parts while Daesung and Taeyang handled the vocals.
The result? A set that felt refreshingly different yet comfortingly familiar.
What’s more, Saturday’s show saw every member bringing their A-game.
Taeyang’s honey-smooth vocals were a highlight throughout the show, particularly during Haru Haru, where he belted out the lyrics with even more passion and gusto than before.
His solo set was one of the night’s most high-octane performances, pairing fiery choreography with a barrage of flamethrowers.
Daesung, ever the variety king, delivered the loudest laughs as he brought forth his razor-sharp wit and affable personality to banter with his groupmates and audiences.
A memorable moment came when he learnt, to his surprise, that many fans in the audience were attending their first-ever BigBang concert. “It is good news for business for us – a lot of new customers," he then quipped.
And then, we have G-Dragon.
The BigBang leader has been wearing many hats these past few months – fronting collabs with the likes of McDonald’s and more. But Saturday’s show proved that he is still a rapper at heart.
G-Dragon was in his element, unleashing rapid-fire rhymes on tracks like Loser. When he wasn’t on the mic, G-Dragon was oozing aura as he strutted the stage – a simple act that caused fans to go wild.
More than anything, the fans on Saturday deserve high praise for their energy.
The crowd was easily among the most fired-up I’ve seen this year, with practically every section singing along at the top of their lungs. Sure, there were a few scattered disagreements over standing in seated sections, but when it came to bringing the hype, this crowd delivered in spades.
All in all, BigBang’s return was a powerful reminder of why they remain pillars of K-pop, even 20 years into their career. The XX: Cosmos concert proved that an S-tier show doesn’t need extravagant set pieces to leave a lasting impression.
Sometimes, all it takes is sheer talent and an overwhelming stage presence – qualities BigBang have never been short of.