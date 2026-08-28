BigBang adds second Singapore show on Oct 18

Good news, VIPs. K-pop icons BigBang have added a second show to their highly anticipated XX: Cosmos concert in Singapore. The trio, comprising G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, will now also perform at the National Stadium on Oct 18, in addition to the previously announced Oct 17 show.

The announcement comes after tickets for the initial show sold out within two hours of general sales opening on Aug 13. Previously, queue numbers for the first-day presale (Aug 11) exceeded 500,000.

A presale for VIP membership holders will take place on Sep 1, from 4pm to 11.59pm. It is open only to those with an active membership purchased through the B.stage platform and who have also completed the survey registration process for the first Singapore show.

General sales will then commence on Sep 3 at 4pm.