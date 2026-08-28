BigBang adds second Singapore show on Oct 18
K-pop group BigBang has added a second show to the Singapore leg of their upcoming XX: Cosmos concert at the National Stadium.
Good news, VIPs. K-pop icons BigBang have added a second show to their highly anticipated XX: Cosmos concert in Singapore. The trio, comprising G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, will now also perform at the National Stadium on Oct 18, in addition to the previously announced Oct 17 show.
The announcement comes after tickets for the initial show sold out within two hours of general sales opening on Aug 13. Previously, queue numbers for the first-day presale (Aug 11) exceeded 500,000.
A presale for VIP membership holders will take place on Sep 1, from 4pm to 11.59pm. It is open only to those with an active membership purchased through the B.stage platform and who have also completed the survey registration process for the first Singapore show.
General sales will then commence on Sep 3 at 4pm.
Tickets for the Singapore leg of BigBang’s XX: Cosmos world tour are priced between S$158 and S$498 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
Fans can buy a maximum of two tickets per code per account per event during the presale and a maximum of four tickets per account per event during the general sale, which includes any tickets purchased during the presale.
The concert marks BigBang's first performance in Singapore in a decade – the group's last show in the country was in 2016 for their Made VIP fan meeting tour.
BigBang's XX: Cosmos world tour kicked off with a three-night concert at South Korea's Goyang Stadium on Aug 21.