Tickets for BigBang's Singapore concert to go on sale from Aug 11, prices start at S$158

Tickets for BigBang's XX: Cosmos concert in Singapore will cost between S$158 and S$498.

Fans who hold an official VIP membership in the B.stage platform will get first dibs on tickets from 12pm to 11.59pm on Aug 11. To get in on this presale, VIP membership holders will have to sign up for the BigBang VIP membership survey on BigBang's B.stage page from Jul 29 to Aug 2.

A presale session for Trip.com members will then take place from 10am on Aug 12.

Finally, general sales will commence at 10am on Aug 13, via Ticketmaster.