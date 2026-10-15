BigBang concert organisers issue haze advisory ahead of weekend shows in Singapore

In light of the ongoing haze situation in Singapore, which has seen rising PM2.5 readings across the country, live events company AEG Presents Asia has issued an advisory for the highly anticipated BigBang concert, happening this weekend, Saturday and Sunday (Oct 17 and 18), at the National Stadium.

In its post on Thursday (Oct 15), AEG Presents Asia outlined steps that fans can take to protect themselves in the haze.

These include checking the latest air quality updates before heading to the venue, wearing a mask, bringing personal medication, staying hydrated, and bringing along a non-glass or non-steel water bottle into the venue.

It wrote: "As haze conditions may affect outdoor activities, measures are in place under the venue’s haze management policy to ensure your safety and well-being."

Organisers advised concert-goers to:



• Check the latest air quality updates before heading to the venue and plan your visit accordingly.

• Consider wearing a mask if you are sensitive to haze.

• Stay hydrated and bring along a bottle of water (excluding glass and steel bottles; refillable in venue).

• Minimise prolonged outdoor activities where possible.

• Plan your route and arrival time to minimise time spent outdoors.

• Bring along personal medication if required.



"If you are feeling unwell during your visit, please seek medical attention where necessary," it added.