K-pop icons BigBang to perform in Singapore in October as part of reunion tour
VIPs in Singapore can finally catch G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung live together on Oct 17 at the National Stadium.
It's finally happening. K-pop legends BigBang have finally announced the dates of their reunion world tour. VIPs can catch G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung live in the flesh as they bring the party to the likes of South Korea, France, Taipei, the US, Kuala Lumpur and of course, Singapore.
Fans in Singapore will be able to catch the trio at the National Stadium on Oct 17.
More details, including ticket prices, will be announced later.
Following years of hiatus, BigBang reunited about two years ago to perform at Taeyang's solo concert and since then, the trio has made appearances at numerous music events, including the 2024 MAMA Awards and this year's Coachella.
Formed in 2006, BigBang was originally a five-member group. However, Seungri left in 2019 due to his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal while TOP left after participating in the 2022 single Still Life.
With millions of album sales under their belt, BigBang is considered one of the biggest names in K-pop and their upcoming tour is expected to be a runaway success.