BigBang in Singapore: 4 things fans can check out, from MBS light shows to pop-ups and exclusive merch
Ahead of BigBang's Oct 17 and 18 concerts at the National Stadium, fans can check out official tour merchandise, a Dover Street Market collaboration, G-Dragon's Juspeace charity bracelets and a Marina Bay Sands light-up.
VIPs, there's more to look forward to in Singapore than BigBang's highly anticipated concerts at the National Stadium on Oct 17 and 18.
The Kings of K-pop will be in Singapore for two shows as part of their XX: Cosmos tour, celebrating the group's 20th anniversary and return to the stage since 2017.
In addition to G-Dragon's Peaceminusone and Toy Story pop-up that will be making its Southeast Asian debut at Clarke Quay from Oct 16 to Nov 11, several BigBang-related pop-ups and activities are also taking place around the island.
From official tour merchandise to Marina Bay Sands (MBS) joining the celebrations with a special light-up, here's what fans can expect and where to find them.
1. OFFICIAL BIGBANG WORLD TOUR POP-UP AT KALLANG WAVE MALL
Those looking to get their hands on official merchandise from the XX: Cosmos world tour can head to Kallang Wave Mall, where there's an ongoing dedicated pop-up until Oct 25.
The store carries merchandise from the tour, with a full product list available through the organisers' social media channels.
Fans who spend at least S$70 on merchandise in a single transaction will receive a randomly selected official photocard. Those who spend S$140 will receive two, with additional photocards awarded for every S$70 spent.
However, purchases of the official light stick do not count towards the promotion. Photocard designs cannot be selected, and gifts are available only while stocks last.
Purchases from separate transactions also cannot be combined to qualify for the gifts.
The pop-up is open daily from 10am to 10pm, with extended hours until 11pm on Oct 17 and 18 to coincide with the concerts.
Venue: Kallang Wave Mall, Stadium Place
Date: Oct 10 to 25
Time: 10am to 10pm daily; until 11pm on Oct 17 and 18
2. G-DRAGON'S JUSPEACE CHARITY BRACELET POP-UP
G-Dragon's Juspeace Foundation will hold a three-day charity pop-up at Leisure Park Kallang from Oct 16 to 18, coinciding with BigBang's concert weekend.
The foundation, established by the BigBang member, uses art and culture to support initiatives involving mental health, youth rehabilitation, social isolation and arts education.
At the pop-up, fans can purchase the Juspeace Bracelet, which comes in three designs.
The black bracelet represents responsibility and justice, the white version symbolises hope and healing, while the striped design represents diversity, harmony and peace.
According to the organisers, all proceeds from the bracelets will go towards the foundation's social welfare programmes.
Following their earlier release in South Korea, a limited quantity of the bracelets has been allocated for Singapore. Fans can pre-order them through Ticketek Singapore or scan a QR code at the venue to place an order, subject to availability.
Venue: Leisure Park Kallang Atrium, 5 Stadium Walk
Dates: Oct 16 to 18
Time: 11am to 7pm
3. BIGBANG X DOVER STREET MARKET AT DEMPSEY
Fashion enthusiasts can also check out the BigBang x Dover Street Market collaboration, which arrives in Singapore on Friday (Oct 16) following an earlier run in London.
The collection – which includes keychains, tumblers, pouches, and tote bags – will be available at Dover Street Market Singapore in Dempsey, alongside a special installation inspired by the collaboration.
Each item purchased from the collection comes with one randomly selected BigBang x Dover Street Market exclusive photocard, which are available in limited quantities and cannot be exchanged for a preferred design.
Further details on the collection can be found on the official Dover Street Market Singapore website.
Venue: Dover Street Market Singapore, 18 Dempsey Road
Date: From Oct 16
Time: 11am to 8pm daily
4. BIGBANG LIGHT SHOW AT MARINA BAY SANDS
MBS will also be joining the BigBang festivities with two special light displays from Oct 16 to 18.
The first is a BigBang -themed edition of MBS' nightly Spectra light and water show, featuring dancing fountains, colourful projections and lasers synchronised to some of the group's biggest hits, including Bang Bang Bang, Fantastic Baby and Haru Haru.
The show will take place at the Event Plaza along the Marina Bay waterfront at 8pm, 9pm and 10pm on all three nights.
Meanwhile, MBS and the ArtScience Museum will be illuminated in BigBang's signature yellow from 7pm, with lighting designs inspired by the group's official light stick.
Venue: Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza (Spectra show); Marina Bay Sands and ArtScience Museum (architectural light-up)
Date: Oct 16 to 18.
Time: Architectural light-up from 7pm; Spectra shows at 8pm, 9pm and 10pm.