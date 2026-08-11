BigBang Singapore concert ticket sales see queue numbers exceed 300,000 on first day
The first day of ticket sales for K-pop group BigBang's upcoming XX: Cosmos concert in Singapore saw over 300,000 people in line.
Ticket sales for BigBang's highly anticipated Singapore concert kicked off at 12pm on Tuesday (Aug 11), with virtual queue numbers surging past 300,000 as of writing.
A fan of the K-pop group shared a screenshot of her queue number with CNA Lifestyle, showing the sheer demand for tickets to the upcoming show.
Checks by CNA Lifestyle across social media platforms and various fan groups found that some fans are reporting queue numbers exceeding 500,000.
Tuesday's ticket sale is limited to fans who hold an official VIP membership on the B.stage platform and have completed a survey to participate in the session.
However, some fans have stated that they joined the queue without fulfilling these requirements, potentially inflating these figures.
Another fan, with a queue number of 8,000, told CNA Lifestyle that she experienced issues upon entering the ticketing page, stating that the verification needed to complete her checkout was missing. She was eventually "bumped out" of the queue.
At about 12.14pm, Ticketmaster informed those in line that there were no more VIP Ultimate packages for the presale and that additional tickets would be made available during the general sale.
Following Tuesday's sale, a presale session for Trip.com members will take place from 10am on Aug 12.
Finally, general sales will commence at 10am on Aug 13, via Ticketmaster.
Tickets for BigBang's XX: Cosmos concert in Singapore will cost between S$158 and S$498.
BigBang, which comprises G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, will stage their XX: Cosmos show at the National Stadium on Oct 17.
The concert marks BigBang's first performance in Singapore in a decade – the group's last show in the country was in 2016 for their Made VIP fan meeting tour.
Ahead of the Singapore concert, BigBang is set to release their new single, Biiig, on Wednesday (Aug 19).
BigBang's XX: Cosmos world tour will kick off with a three-night concert at South Korea's Goyang Stadium from Aug 21 to 23. Thereafter, BigBang will perform in the US and Europe.