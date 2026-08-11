BigBang Singapore concert ticket sales see queue numbers exceed 300,000 on first day

Checks by CNA Lifestyle across social media platforms and various fan groups found that some fans are reporting queue numbers exceeding 500,000.

Tuesday's ticket sale is limited to fans who hold an official VIP membership on the B.stage platform and have completed a survey to participate in the session.

However, some fans have stated that they joined the queue without fulfilling these requirements, potentially inflating these figures.

Another fan, with a queue number of 8,000, told CNA Lifestyle that she experienced issues upon entering the ticketing page, stating that the verification needed to complete her checkout was missing. She was eventually "bumped out" of the queue.

At about 12.14pm, Ticketmaster informed those in line that there were no more VIP Ultimate packages for the presale and that additional tickets would be made available during the general sale.